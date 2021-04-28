Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DCMA Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Franklin Ramos 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Lance R. French, commander of Defense Contract Management Agency (DCMA) Western Regional Command, Carson, California; U.S. Army Col. Christopher Ostby, commander of DCMA Phoenix; and, Wade McVey, deputy director of DCMA Phoenix, prepare to cut a ribbon during the DCMA Phoenix grand opening, April 28, 2021, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. DCMA provides administration services for the Department of Defense and other federal organizations and is an essential part of the contracting process from pre-award to sustainment. The DCMA Phoenix office has relocated from downtown Phoenix to Luke AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Franklin R. Ramos)

    Date Taken: 04.28.2021
    Date Posted: 05.04.2021 20:23
    Photo ID: 6629115
    VIRIN: 210428-F-FV476-1005
    Resolution: 5302x3788
    Size: 1.7 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DCMA Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, by TSgt Franklin Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DCMA

