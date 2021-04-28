DCMA Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Col. Lance R. French, commander of Defense Contract Management Agency (DCMA) Western Regional Command, Carson, California; U.S. Army Col. Christopher Ostby, commander of DCMA Phoenix; and, Wade McVey, deputy director of DCMA Phoenix, prepare to cut a ribbon during the DCMA Phoenix grand opening, April 28, 2021, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. DCMA provides administration services for the Department of Defense and other federal organizations and is an essential part of the contracting process from pre-award to sustainment. The DCMA Phoenix office has relocated from downtown Phoenix to Luke AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Franklin R. Ramos)

