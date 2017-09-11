Recruiters from the Phoenix Recruiting Battalion recite the oath of enlistment during a reenlistment ceremony, as a Special Operations aircraft hovers in the background, Nov. 9, 2017, University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale, Ariz. The ceremony took place shortly before a National Football League game between the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks. (Photo by Alun Thomas, USAREC Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2021 18:40
|Photo ID:
|6628837
|VIRIN:
|171109-O-EK137-366
|Resolution:
|4504x3651
|Size:
|2.22 MB
|Location:
|GLENDALE, AZ, US
|Hometown:
|DUNEDIN, OTA, NZ
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army to host national hiring campaign, offers up to $40,000 in bonuses, by Alun Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Army to host national hiring campaign, offers up to $40,000 in bonuses
