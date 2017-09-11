Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army to host national hiring campaign, offers up to $40,000 in bonuses

    GLENDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2017

    Photo by Alun Thomas  

    U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion - Phoenix

    Recruiters from the Phoenix Recruiting Battalion recite the oath of enlistment during a reenlistment ceremony, as a Special Operations aircraft hovers in the background, Nov. 9, 2017, University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale, Ariz. The ceremony took place shortly before a National Football League game between the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks. (Photo by Alun Thomas, USAREC Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 11.09.2017
    Date Posted: 05.04.2021 18:40
    Photo ID: 6628837
    VIRIN: 171109-O-EK137-366
    Resolution: 4504x3651
    Size: 2.22 MB
    Location: GLENDALE, AZ, US 
    Hometown: DUNEDIN, OTA, NZ
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army to host national hiring campaign, offers up to $40,000 in bonuses, by Alun Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

