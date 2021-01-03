Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS San Antonio Conducts Routine Replenishment-At-Sea in Atlantic Ocean

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    03.01.2021

    Photo by Seaman Jacob Turrigiano 

    USS San Antonio (LPD 17)

    210301-N-OI940-2023 ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 1, 2021) The amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17), conducted replenishment-at-sea with the fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE 6), March 1, 2021. San Antonio is conducting training with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jacob M. Turrigiano)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2021
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    TAGS

    Navy
    US Navy
    USS San Antonio
    Americas Navy

