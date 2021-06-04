Seabees from NCG 2 and NCG 1 participated in a two-week class on how to set up and operate the Cold-formed Steel Mobile Factory (CFSMF) System on board Naval Construction Battalion Center Gulfport, MS. Representatives from the equipment’s manufacturer, New Tech Machinery, were on hand to guide the students on the set up, operation and maintenance of the CFSMF.

(U.S. Navy photo by Jeffrey J. Pierce)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.06.2021 Date Posted: 05.04.2021 14:18 Photo ID: 6628300 VIRIN: 210406-N-UM104-1020 Resolution: 1503x2104 Size: 2.45 MB Location: GULFPORT, MS, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NCF Looks to the Future with Cold-formed Steel Fabrication [Image 3 of 3], by Jeffrey Pierce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.