    NCF Looks to the Future with Cold-formed Steel Fabrication [Image 2 of 3]

    NCF Looks to the Future with Cold-formed Steel Fabrication

    GULFPORT, MS, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2021

    Photo by Jeffrey Pierce 

    Naval Construction Group TWO

    Seabees from NCG 2 and NCG 1 participated in a two-week class on how to set up and operate the Cold-formed Steel Mobile Factory (CFSMF) System on board Naval Construction Battalion Center Gulfport, MS. Representatives from the equipment’s manufacturer, New Tech Machinery, were on hand to guide the students on the set up, operation and maintenance of the CFSMF.
    (U.S. Navy photo by Jeffrey J. Pierce)

    Date Taken: 04.06.2021
    Location: GULFPORT, MS, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NCF Looks to the Future with Cold-formed Steel Fabrication [Image 3 of 3], by Jeffrey Pierce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Seabees
    NECC
    Naval Construction Force
    U.S. Navy
    NCG 2
    NCG 1

