NCF Looks to the Future with Cold-formed Steel Fabrication

Seabees from NCG 2 and NCG 1 participated in a two-week class on how to set up and operate the Cold-formed Steel Mobile Factory (CFSMF) System on board Naval Construction Battalion Center Gulfport, MS. The course was held at CCCT and took 14 Seabees through a classroom curriculum and a practical application phase where students used the machines to fabricate the materials in order to build a small ‘doll house’ as they would have done during their “A” school curriculum using traditional lumber. (U.S. Navy photo by Jeffrey J. Pierce)
