    NCF Looks to the Future with Cold-formed Steel Fabrication [Image 1 of 3]

    NCF Looks to the Future with Cold-formed Steel Fabrication

    GULFPORT, MS, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2021

    Photo by Jeffrey Pierce 

    Naval Construction Group TWO

    Seabees from NCG 2 and NCG 1 participated in a two-week class on how to set up and operate the Cold-formed Steel Mobile Factory (CFSMF) System on board Naval Construction Battalion Center Gulfport, MS. The course was held at CCCT and took 14 Seabees through a classroom curriculum and a practical application phase where students used the machines to fabricate the materials in order to build a small ‘doll house’ as they would have done during their “A” school curriculum using traditional lumber. (U.S. Navy photo by Jeffrey J. Pierce)

    Date Taken: 04.06.2021
    Date Posted: 05.04.2021 14:18
    Location: GULFPORT, MS, US 
    Seabees
    NECC
    Naval Construction Force
    U.S. Navy
    NCG 2
    NCG 1

