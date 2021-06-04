Seabees from NCG 2 and NCG 1 participated in a two-week class on how to set up and operate the Cold-formed Steel Mobile Factory (CFSMF) System on board Naval Construction Battalion Center Gulfport, MS. The course was held at CCCT and took 14 Seabees through a classroom curriculum and a practical application phase where students used the machines to fabricate the materials in order to build a small ‘doll house’ as they would have done during their “A” school curriculum using traditional lumber. (U.S. Navy photo by Jeffrey J. Pierce)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.06.2021 Date Posted: 05.04.2021 14:18 Photo ID: 6628296 VIRIN: 210406-N-UM104-1025 Resolution: 2104x1503 Size: 2.27 MB Location: GULFPORT, MS, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NCF Looks to the Future with Cold-formed Steel Fabrication [Image 3 of 3], by Jeffrey Pierce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.