Army Colonel (Dr.) Benjamin “Kyle” Potter was selected to serve as the chair the Department of Surgery at the Uniformed Services University’s (USU) Hebert School of Medicine, effective August 2021. (DoD photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2019
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2021 12:15
|Photo ID:
|6628110
|VIRIN:
|190530-D-ZZ999-001
|Resolution:
|2400x3000
|Size:
|1.89 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Musculoskeletal Oncologist Dr. Benjamin “Kyle” Potter Selected to Chair Uniformed Services University Surgery Department, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Musculoskeletal Oncologist Dr. Benjamin “Kyle” Potter Selected to Chair Uniformed Services University Surgery Department
LEAVE A COMMENT