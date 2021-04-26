U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Joseph Kunkel, the commander of the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing, presents a proclamation naming April 25, 2021, Chief Master Sgt. David Purtee day at the wing in honor of him crossing 40-years of service. Purtee is assigned to the 121st Air Refueling Wing in Columbus, Ohio, and is currently deployed to the wing at an undisclosed location in the Middle East. (Photo courtesy Chief Master Sgt. Jeff Vander Woude)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2021 11:31
|Photo ID:
|6628108
|VIRIN:
|210426-Z-XX000-0001
|Resolution:
|1200x1600
|Size:
|521.38 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airman crosses four decade threshold while deployed to the 332nd AEW, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT