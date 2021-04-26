Airman crosses four decade threshold while deployed to the 332nd AEW

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Joseph Kunkel, the commander of the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing, presents a proclamation naming April 25, 2021, Chief Master Sgt. David Purtee day at the wing in honor of him crossing 40-years of service. Purtee is assigned to the 121st Air Refueling Wing in Columbus, Ohio, and is currently deployed to the wing at an undisclosed location in the Middle East. (Photo courtesy Chief Master Sgt. Jeff Vander Woude)

