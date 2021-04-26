Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airman crosses four decade threshold while deployed to the 332nd AEW

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    04.26.2021

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Joseph Kunkel, the commander of the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing, presents a proclamation naming April 25, 2021, Chief Master Sgt. David Purtee day at the wing in honor of him crossing 40-years of service. Purtee is assigned to the 121st Air Refueling Wing in Columbus, Ohio, and is currently deployed to the wing at an undisclosed location in the Middle East. (Photo courtesy Chief Master Sgt. Jeff Vander Woude)

    Date Taken: 04.26.2021
    Date Posted: 05.04.2021 11:31
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    TAGS

    332nd Air Expeditionary Wing
    Red Tails
    Ohio Air National Guard
    121st Air Refueling Wing
    CMSgt David Purtee

