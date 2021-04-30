Commander, Submarine Group Seven Welcomes Minneapolis, Minn. Native

Commander, Submarine Group Seven welcomes Minneapolist, Minn. native Lt. Joshua Prince to the team. Prince will be joining the N3 department where he plans on qualifying as Submarine Watch Officer and hopes to build upon the already stellar relationship between Commander Task Force 71 and Commander Task Force 74. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adam K. Thomas.

