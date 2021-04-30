Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander, Submarine Group Seven Welcomes Minneapolis, Minn. Native

    UNITED STATES

    04.30.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Adam Thomas 

    Commander, Submarine Group Seven

    Commander, Submarine Group Seven welcomes Minneapolist, Minn. native Lt. Joshua Prince to the team. Prince will be joining the N3 department where he plans on qualifying as Submarine Watch Officer and hopes to build upon the already stellar relationship between Commander Task Force 71 and Commander Task Force 74. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adam K. Thomas.

