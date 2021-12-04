VMM 165 Reinforced conducts flight ops aboard USS Portland (LPD 27)

PACIFIC OCEAN (April 12, 2021) U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallions with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), sit on the flight deck of amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27) during flight operations, April 12. Portland is underway as part of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) conducting routine training off the coast of southern California with the 11th MEU. Together, the 11th MEU, Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 1, and ships are designated as an ARG. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ian M. Simmons)

