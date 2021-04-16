11th MEU Marines conduct evacuation control training

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, California (April 16, 2021) A U.S. Marine with Charlie Company, Battalion Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, scans evacuees for contraband at a simulated evacuation control center site, April 16. Elements from Combat Logistics Battalion 11 and BLT 1/1 moved from ship to shore to evacuate designated personnel during an ECC exercise. The Marines and Sailors of the 11th MEU are conducting routine training with the Essex Amphibious Ready Group while underway in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jaxson Fryar)

