The apple tree located on the grounds of the U.S. Army Test, Measurement, and Diagnostic Equipment Activity headquarters at Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is a descendant of the apple tree Sir Isaac Newton observed when he discovered the law of universal gravitation in 1666.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2021 Date Posted: 05.03.2021 21:15 Photo ID: 6627526 VIRIN: 210428-A-QV384-5505 Resolution: 6591x4708 Size: 1.89 MB Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Apple tree is symbolic reminder at Army Test, Measurement, Diagnostic Equipment Activity, by Michelle Gordon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.