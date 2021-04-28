Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Apple tree is symbolic reminder at Army Test, Measurement, Diagnostic Equipment Activity

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2021

    Photo by Michelle Gordon 

    U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command

    The apple tree located on the grounds of the U.S. Army Test, Measurement, and Diagnostic Equipment Activity headquarters at Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is a descendant of the apple tree Sir Isaac Newton observed when he discovered the law of universal gravitation in 1666.

