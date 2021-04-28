The apple tree located on the grounds of the U.S. Army Test, Measurement, and Diagnostic Equipment Activity headquarters at Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is a descendant of the apple tree Sir Isaac Newton observed when he discovered the law of universal gravitation in 1666.
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2021 21:15
|Photo ID:
|6627526
|VIRIN:
|210428-A-QV384-5505
|Resolution:
|6591x4708
|Size:
|1.89 MB
|Location:
|REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
Apple tree is symbolic reminder at Army Test, Measurement, Diagnostic Equipment Activity
