    ANGLICO Conducts Naval Gunfire with USS Kid

    SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Cody Quinn, a radio operator with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, determines target position using an M2 lensatic compass during an expeditionary fires exercise at San Clemente Island, California, April 15, 2021. The Marines and Sailors of the 11th MEU are conducting routine training with the Essex Amphibious Ready Group while underway in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2021
    Date Posted: 05.03.2021 19:28
    Photo ID: 6627323
    VIRIN: 210415-M-OY155-1186
    Resolution: 3880x5820
    Size: 1.34 MB
    Location: SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ANGLICO Conducts Naval Gunfire with USS Kid [Image 11 of 11], by Sgt Jennessa Davey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MEU
    ANGLICO
    11th
    Navy
    Marines
    training
    Naval Gunfire
    SCI

