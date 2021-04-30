Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Academy’s equestrian center at full gallop during coronavirus pandemic

    Academy’s equestrian center at full gallop during coronavirus pandemic

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    Horses stand under shelter in a stable at the U.S. Air Force Academy Equestrian Center. The center’s services include rental riding, guided trail rides and hayrides to Defense Department ID cardholders and their guests of all ages. (courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2021
    Date Posted: 05.03.2021 18:22
    Photo ID: 6627198
    VIRIN: 210430-F-XX123-0002
    Resolution: 603x922
    Size: 152.61 KB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Academy’s equestrian center at full gallop during coronavirus pandemic, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Academy
    services
    USAFA
    Equestrian Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT