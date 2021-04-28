Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Space Command's deputy commander visits Academy to speak with future Space Force Guardians

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2021

    Photo by Trevor Cokley 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    Lieutenant Gen. John Shaw, deputy commander of U.S. Space Command at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, speaks to cadets at the U.S. Air Force Academy April 28, 2021. Shaw visited the Academy to discuss the importance of the Academy’s mission of developing leaders of character as it relates to U.S. interests and capabilities in space. The general answered questions from the crowd of 100 cadets who will commission into the Force Next month about becoming the U.S.' newest Guardians. (U.S. Air Force photo/Trevor Cokley)

    Date Taken: 04.28.2021
    Date Posted: 05.03.2021 18:16
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Space Command's deputy commander visits Academy to speak with future Space Force Guardians, by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    guardians
    USAFA
    Space command

