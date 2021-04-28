Space Command's deputy commander visits Academy to speak with future Space Force Guardians

Lieutenant Gen. John Shaw, deputy commander of U.S. Space Command at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, speaks to cadets at the U.S. Air Force Academy April 28, 2021. Shaw visited the Academy to discuss the importance of the Academy’s mission of developing leaders of character as it relates to U.S. interests and capabilities in space. The general answered questions from the crowd of 100 cadets who will commission into the Force Next month about becoming the U.S.' newest Guardians. (U.S. Air Force photo/Trevor Cokley)

