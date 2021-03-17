Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    I Am Navy Medicine – and Certified Nurse Midwife – Lt. Cmdr. Cheryl Q. Castro

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2021

    Photo by Douglas Stutz 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    Meet Lt. Cmdr. Cheryl Q. Castro, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton, and the only Navy Nurse Corps officer of Asian American Pacific Islander heritage who is a Certified Nurse Midwife (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton).

    Date Taken: 03.17.2021
    Date Posted: 05.03.2021 15:09
    Photo ID: 6626981
    VIRIN: 210319-N-HU933-098
    Resolution: 3390x2572
    Size: 960.86 KB
    Location: BREMERTON, WA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, I Am Navy Medicine – and Certified Nurse Midwife – Lt. Cmdr. Cheryl Q. Castro, by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    I Am Navy Medicine &ndash; and Certified Nurse Midwife &ndash; Lt. Cmdr. Cheryl Q. Castro

    Navy Nurse Corps
    nhb
    Asian American Pacific Islander heritage
    #NavyMedicine
    nmrtc bremerton

