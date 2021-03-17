I Am Navy Medicine – and Certified Nurse Midwife – Lt. Cmdr. Cheryl Q. Castro

Meet Lt. Cmdr. Cheryl Q. Castro, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton, and the only Navy Nurse Corps officer of Asian American Pacific Islander heritage who is a Certified Nurse Midwife (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton).
03.17.2021
05.03.2021
|6626981
|210319-N-HU933-098
|3390x2572
|960.86 KB
BREMERTON, WA, US
|1
|0
