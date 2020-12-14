Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Keeping Up

    UNITED STATES

    12.14.2020

    U.S. Army Acquisition Support Center

    Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael A. Grinston, center, remotely drives a pre-prototype Robotic Combat Vehicle from inside a Mission Enabling Technologies Demonstrator at Fort Carson, Colorado, in August. Soldiers with the 4th Squadron, 10th Cavalry Regiment of the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division (3/4 ID) provided feedback on the early combat vehicle platforms. If Army Contracting is to keep pace with this process, its culture will have to change to play a more effective role, critics have said.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Culture Change: Measuring Army Contracting

    acquisition
    readiness
    modernization

