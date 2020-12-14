Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael A. Grinston, center, remotely drives a pre-prototype Robotic Combat Vehicle from inside a Mission Enabling Technologies Demonstrator at Fort Carson, Colorado, in August. Soldiers with the 4th Squadron, 10th Cavalry Regiment of the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division (3/4 ID) provided feedback on the early combat vehicle platforms. If Army Contracting is to keep pace with this process, its culture will have to change to play a more effective role, critics have said.
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2021 13:55
|Photo ID:
|6626910
|VIRIN:
|201214-A-ZM081-001
|Resolution:
|1536x864
|Size:
|213.76 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Keeping Up, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Culture Change: Measuring Army Contracting
LEAVE A COMMENT