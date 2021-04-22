May Local Legend Patrizia Danelon

May’s Local Legend is Patrizia Danelon, 31st Medical Group resource management health systems specialist. Danelon joined Team Aviano in October 1983.



In her 38 years at Aviano, she’s worked with three other units on base but has been with the 31st MDG for the past 23 years. At work, Danelon works a program that determines how much it costs to provide in-house medical service to beneficiaries. She also ensures the 31st MDG’s data is accurate and completed in a timely manner, and reports the data to higher headquarters.



Working for the U.S. Air Force has given Danelon the opportunity to learn and see new things, and has had the chance to travel to the United States to visit Texas, Alabama, Virginia and Washington D.C.



As an Aviano native, she loves Italy’s beautiful countryside and all the history it provides. One of her favorite places to visit is Florence, and hopes to continue to travel and one day visit Australia. Danelon advises others to take the time to travel when given the chance.



“Enjoy our history, take time for the family if you are accompanied, and travel,” said Danelon. “Benefit from our history and enjoy the Italian culture.”



We are thankful for all your hard work over the years, Danelon! We are so glad you are part of Team Aviano!

