A photo of Elijah Posada is pictured near Freeport, Texas, on May, 2, 2021. Elijah was swimming approximately 100-feet from shore when an individual reported seeing him being pulled by a rip current. Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Sector Houston-Galveston command center at 281-464-4854. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.02.2021 Date Posted: 05.03.2021 02:06 Photo ID: 6626527 VIRIN: 020521-G-G0108-1001 Resolution: 3024x2820 Size: 2.52 MB Location: FREEPORT, TX, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard searches for person in the water near Freeport, Texas, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.