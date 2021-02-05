Coast Guard searches for person in the water near Freeport, Texas

A photo of Elijah Posada is pictured near Freeport, Texas, on May, 2, 2021. Elijah was swimming approximately 100-feet from shore when an individual reported seeing him being pulled by a rip current. Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Sector Houston-Galveston command center at 281-464-4854. (Courtesy photo)
