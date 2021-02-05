Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard searches for person in the water near Freeport, Texas

    FREEPORT, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    A photo of Elijah Posada is pictured near Freeport, Texas, on May, 2, 2021. Elijah was swimming approximately 100-feet from shore when an individual reported seeing him being pulled by a rip current. Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Sector Houston-Galveston command center at 281-464-4854. (Courtesy photo)

