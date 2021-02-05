Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues 2 from the water near Pinellas Point

    FL, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Station St. Petersburg 29-foot Response Boat-Small II crew transits alongside the personal craft after assisting its two occupants May 2, 2021. The station crew arrived on scene, located the two people in distress and safely returned them to their personal craft after being on the water for approximately one hour. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    Date Taken: 05.02.2021
    Date Posted: 05.03.2021 02:00
    Photo ID: 6626526
    VIRIN: 210502-G-G0107-1001
    Resolution: 726x968
    Size: 152.48 KB
    Location: FL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues 2 from the water near Pinellas Point, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Coast Guard

