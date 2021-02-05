Coast Guard rescues 2 from the water near Pinellas Point

A Station St. Petersburg 29-foot Response Boat-Small II crew transits alongside the personal craft after assisting its two occupants May 2, 2021. The station crew arrived on scene, located the two people in distress and safely returned them to their personal craft after being on the water for approximately one hour. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

