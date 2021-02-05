U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jeff Logan, the state command sergeant major of the Georgia Army National Guard, gives encouraging words to Spc. Brant Kiepper (left) and Sgt. James Baxter (right) May 2, 2021, at Ft. McClellan, Alabama. Baxter and Kiepper, representing the state of Georgia, began their first day at the Region III Best Warrior Competition. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Cpl. Isaiah Matthews)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.02.2021 Date Posted: 05.03.2021 00:31 Photo ID: 6626503 VIRIN: 210502-A-FK815-714 Resolution: 5088x3282 Size: 3.69 MB Location: FORT MCCLELLAN, AL, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pep Talk, by CPL Isaiah Matthews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.