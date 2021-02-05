U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jeff Logan, the state command sergeant major of the Georgia Army National Guard, gives encouraging words to Spc. Brant Kiepper (left) and Sgt. James Baxter (right) May 2, 2021, at Ft. McClellan, Alabama. Baxter and Kiepper, representing the state of Georgia, began their first day at the Region III Best Warrior Competition. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Cpl. Isaiah Matthews)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2021 00:31
|Photo ID:
|6626503
|VIRIN:
|210502-A-FK815-714
|Resolution:
|5088x3282
|Size:
|3.69 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCLELLAN, AL, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pep Talk, by CPL Isaiah Matthews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
