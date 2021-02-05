Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pep Talk

    FORT MCCLELLAN, AL, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Isaiah Matthews 

    Georgia National Guard

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jeff Logan, the state command sergeant major of the Georgia Army National Guard, gives encouraging words to Spc. Brant Kiepper (left) and Sgt. James Baxter (right) May 2, 2021, at Ft. McClellan, Alabama. Baxter and Kiepper, representing the state of Georgia, began their first day at the Region III Best Warrior Competition. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Cpl. Isaiah Matthews)

