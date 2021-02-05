Coast Guard rescues 2 hikers stranded on ledge in Olympic National Park, WA

A Coast Guard Air Station Port Angeles MH-65 Dolphin rescue helicopter crew hoists a woman from a cliff early Sunday, May 2, 2021, near Hoh Head in Olympic National Park, Washington, after she and another hiker became stranded about 150 feet from the water line after climbing to retreat from rising tides.The Coast Guard air crew hoisted the two hikers from the cliff’s ledge at about 2 a.m. and took them to Forks Airport where they were reported to be in good condition. U.S. Coast Guard video screenshot.

