Reservists conducts wing-wide exercise

Airman Nicole Corp and Senior Airman Gabriela Knudson, command support staff reservists in the 419th Maintenance Group, relay information to other squadrons and flights during an exercise May 1, 2021 at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. Squadrons from the 419th Fighter Wing participated in a wing-wide readiness exercise to assess the wing’s ability to maintain effective command and control while in a contested, degraded, and operationally limited environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anthony Pham)

