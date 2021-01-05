Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Reservists conducts wing-wide exercise

    Reservists conducts wing-wide exercise

    UNITED STATES

    05.01.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Anthony Pham 

    419th Fighter Wing

    Airman Nicole Corp and Senior Airman Gabriela Knudson, command support staff reservists in the 419th Maintenance Group, relay information to other squadrons and flights during an exercise May 1, 2021 at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. Squadrons from the 419th Fighter Wing participated in a wing-wide readiness exercise to assess the wing’s ability to maintain effective command and control while in a contested, degraded, and operationally limited environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anthony Pham)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2021
    Date Posted: 05.02.2021 21:49
    Photo ID: 6626389
    VIRIN: 210501-F-ZV906-1015
    Resolution: 5556x3704
    Size: 12.24 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reservists conducts wing-wide exercise, by SrA Anthony Pham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Reserve
    Hill AFB
    419th FW
    419 MXG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT