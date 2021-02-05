Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Sunrise over the 134th Air Refueling Wing airpark

    Sunrise over the 134th Air Refueling Wing airpark

    KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Teri Eicher 

    134th Air Refueling Wing

    The rising sun casts rays of light on the F-104 Starfighter and tail of KC-96 Stratotanker that rest in the airpark, located on at the 134th Air Refueling Wing in Knoxville, Tennessee, May 2nd, 2021.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2021
    Date Posted: 05.02.2021 18:09
    Photo ID: 6626087
    VIRIN: 210502-Z-GX596-030
    Resolution: 4512x3008
    Size: 2.1 MB
    Location: KNOXVILLE, TN, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sunrise over the 134th Air Refueling Wing airpark, by TSgt Teri Eicher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Tennessee National Guard
    134th Air Refueling Wing
    134th ARW
    TN Air National Guard
    Airpark

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT