The rising sun casts rays of light on the F-104 Starfighter and tail of KC-96 Stratotanker that rest in the airpark, located on at the 134th Air Refueling Wing in Knoxville, Tennessee, May 2nd, 2021.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.02.2021 Date Posted: 05.02.2021 18:09 Photo ID: 6626087 VIRIN: 210502-Z-GX596-030 Resolution: 4512x3008 Size: 2.1 MB Location: KNOXVILLE, TN, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sunrise over the 134th Air Refueling Wing airpark, by TSgt Teri Eicher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.