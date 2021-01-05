Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    102nd IW Col Ivers Assumed Command of 102 MSG [Image 7 of 10]

    102nd IW Col Ivers Assumed Command of 102 MSG

    BOURNE, MA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Junhao Yu 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    Lt Col. Nicole Ivers, deputy commander of 102nd Mission Support Group, recieves her new colonel epaulets from her parents during promotion ceremony at Otis Air National Guard Base, Mass., May 1, 2021. Later in the same ceremony, Ivers assumed command the 102nd MSG as the new commander. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Junhao Yu)

    Date Taken: 05.01.2021
    Date Posted: 05.02.2021 14:49
    Photo ID: 6625967
    VIRIN: 210501-Z-WU509-0317
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 11.9 MB
    Location: BOURNE, MA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 102nd IW Col Ivers Assumed Command of 102 MSG [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Junhao Yu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    102nd Intelligence Wing
    Otis Air National Guard

