Retired Col. David McNulty, former Commander of the 102nd Intelligence Wing, poses with the shadow box he received from his former co-workers at Otis Air National Guard Base, Mass., May 1, 2021. It is an Air Force tradition for members retiring from military service to receive a shadow box from their co-workers as a token of appreciation for their service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Junhao Yu)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2021 14:49
|Photo ID:
|6625965
|VIRIN:
|210501-Z-WU509-0285
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|12.67 MB
|Location:
|BOURNE, MA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 102nd Intelligence Wing Retired Col McNulty Receives Recognition [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Junhao Yu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT