102nd IW Col. Armijo Promotion Ceremony

Col. Wendy Armijo, deputy commander of 102nd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group, receives her new epaulets from her parents during a promotion ceremony at Otis Air National Guard Base, Mass., May 1, 2021. Later in the same day, Armijo assumed command of the 102nd ISRG. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Junhao Yu)

