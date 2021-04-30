Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    12th CAB arrives in Bulgaria for Swift Response

    BULGARIA

    04.30.2021

    Photo by Maj. Robert Fellingham 

    12th Combat Aviation Brigade

    A UH-60 Blackhawk from 1st Battalion, 214th Aviation Regiment lands at an airfield in Bulgaria at sunset on Apr. 30, 2021 for Exercise Swift Response, part of DEFENDER-Europe 21. 12th CAB is providing MEDEVAC and air assault support for the 173rd Airborne Brigade (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Robert Fellingham).

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 12th CAB arrives in Bulgaria for Swift Response, by MAJ Robert Fellingham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    ArmyTeam
    StrongerTogether
    Ready2Fight
    DefenderEurope
    target_news_europe

