12th CAB arrives in Bulgaria for Swift Response

A UH-60 Blackhawk from 1st Battalion, 214th Aviation Regiment lands at an airfield in Bulgaria at sunset on Apr. 30, 2021 for Exercise Swift Response, part of DEFENDER-Europe 21. 12th CAB is providing MEDEVAC and air assault support for the 173rd Airborne Brigade (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Robert Fellingham).

Date Taken: 04.30.2021 Date Posted: 05.02.2021 Photo by MAJ Robert Fellingham