Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, 2021’s ceremony was held virtually. Recipients, shown clockwise from upper left, are: Doyle Edwards, Dr. Joey Mead, Dr. Jeremy Ward and Dr. Courtney Taylor. (Photo courtesy of Nextflex)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2021 10:43
|Photo ID:
|6625844
|VIRIN:
|210426-F-GH181-1001
|Resolution:
|765x470
|Size:
|136.14 KB
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Materials scientist at Wright Patterson receives NextFlex 2021 Fellow Award, by Mary Pacinda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Materials scientist at Wright Patterson receives NextFlex 2021 Fellow Award
LEAVE A COMMENT