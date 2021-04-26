Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Materials scientist at Wright Patterson receives NextFlex 2021 Fellow Award

    Materials scientist at Wright Patterson receives NextFlex 2021 Fellow Award

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2021

    Photo by Mary Pacinda 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, 2021’s ceremony was held virtually. Recipients, shown clockwise from upper left, are: Doyle Edwards, Dr. Joey Mead, Dr. Jeremy Ward and Dr. Courtney Taylor. (Photo courtesy of Nextflex)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2021
    Date Posted: 05.02.2021 10:43
    Photo ID: 6625844
    VIRIN: 210426-F-GH181-1001
    Resolution: 765x470
    Size: 136.14 KB
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Materials scientist at Wright Patterson receives NextFlex 2021 Fellow Award, by Mary Pacinda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Materials scientist at Wright Patterson receives NextFlex 2021 Fellow Award

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    science and technology
    Air Force Research Laboratory
    Dayton Daily News
    Innovation
    Materials and Manufacturing
    Nextflex

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT