PACIFIC OCEAN (April 24, 2021) U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Doug Verissimo, commander, Carrier Strike Group Nine, speaks with the crew of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) April 24, 2021. Bunker Hill, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2021 06:50
|Photo ID:
|6625813
|VIRIN:
|210224-N-HI500-1104
|Resolution:
|3000x2179
|Size:
|1.41 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
This work, USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) Conducts Routine Operations, by PO2 Brandie Nuzzi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
