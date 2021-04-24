USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) Conducts Routine Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (April 24, 2021) U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Doug Verissimo, commander, Carrier Strike Group Nine, speaks with the crew of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) April 24, 2021. Bunker Hill, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi)

