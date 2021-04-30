Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-265th Air Defense Artillery Battalion Change of Command

    1-265th Air Defense Artillery Battalion Change of Command

    STARKE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2021

    Photo by 1st Lt. Valeria Pete 

    164th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Col. Sean T. Boyette, commander of the 164th Air Defense Artillery (ADA) Brigade, Florida Army National Guard (FLARNG), passes the Organization’s Colors to Lt. Col. Tina Madovoy, incoming commander of 1-265th ADA Battalion. The passing of the Organization’s Colors is a symbolic ceremony passed down through military history as a tradition reflecting the passing of responsibility. Madovoy assumed command from outgoing commander, Lt. Col. Robert C. Bellomo, during a Change of Command Ceremony at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Fla., Friday April 30, 2021.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2021
    Date Posted: 05.01.2021 23:22
    Photo ID: 6625445
    VIRIN: 210430-Z-RR521-827
    Resolution: 1815x2437
    Size: 1.38 MB
    Location: STARKE, FL, US 
    Hometown: ORLANDO, FL, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-265th Air Defense Artillery Battalion Change of Command, by 1LT Valeria Pete, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Defense Artillery Battalion Welcomes New Commander

    TAGS

    ADA
    Florida
    National Guard

