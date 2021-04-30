1-265th Air Defense Artillery Battalion Change of Command

Col. Sean T. Boyette, commander of the 164th Air Defense Artillery (ADA) Brigade, Florida Army National Guard (FLARNG), passes the Organization’s Colors to Lt. Col. Tina Madovoy, incoming commander of 1-265th ADA Battalion. The passing of the Organization’s Colors is a symbolic ceremony passed down through military history as a tradition reflecting the passing of responsibility. Madovoy assumed command from outgoing commander, Lt. Col. Robert C. Bellomo, during a Change of Command Ceremony at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Fla., Friday April 30, 2021.

Date Taken: 04.30.2021