Sgt. Maj. Dexter Johnson, outgoing sergeant major of 210th Finance Battalion, receives colors from 1st Sgt. Stephanie Johnson, First Sergeant of 210th, during the unit's change of responsibility ceremony May 1, 2021, at Raymond Road Readiness Center in Jackson, Miss. "Passing the colors" symbolizes the transfer of authority as well as responsibility for the mission and the well-being of the brigade's Soldiers. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Benjamin Tomlinson)

Date Taken: 04.30.2021 Date Posted: 05.01.2021 This work, Passing the Colors, by PFC Jarvis Mace