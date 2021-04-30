Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Passing the Colors

    Passing the Colors

    JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2021

    Photo by Pfc. Jarvis Mace 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. Maj. Dexter Johnson, outgoing sergeant major of 210th Finance Battalion, receives colors from 1st Sgt. Stephanie Johnson, First Sergeant of 210th, during the unit's change of responsibility ceremony May 1, 2021, at Raymond Road Readiness Center in Jackson, Miss. "Passing the colors" symbolizes the transfer of authority as well as responsibility for the mission and the well-being of the brigade's Soldiers. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Benjamin Tomlinson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2021
    Date Posted: 05.01.2021 19:47
    Photo ID: 6625399
    VIRIN: 210430-A-WV749-032
    Resolution: 6604x4403
    Size: 17.76 MB
    Location: JACKSON, MS, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Passing the Colors, by PFC Jarvis Mace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Change of Responsibility
    102d MPAD
    210th Finance

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT