A Coast Guard crew member from Station Tybee assisted a boater in dewatering his around vessel, April 30, 2021, Savannah, Georgia. The boater was in a vessel that ran aground into the south jetty on the Savannah River. ( U.S. Coast Guard Photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2021 16:56
|Photo ID:
|6625326
|VIRIN:
|210430-G-G0107-2002
|Resolution:
|3024x4032
|Size:
|4.17 MB
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard rescue 7 after vessel ran aground with South Savannah River Jetty, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
