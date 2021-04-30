A Coast Guard crew member from Station Tybee assisted a boater in dewatering his around vessel, April 30, 2021, Savannah, Georgia. The boater was in a vessel that ran aground into the south jetty on the Savannah River. ( U.S. Coast Guard Photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.30.2021 Date Posted: 05.01.2021 16:56 Photo ID: 6625326 VIRIN: 210430-G-G0107-2002 Resolution: 3024x4032 Size: 4.17 MB Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard rescue 7 after vessel ran aground with South Savannah River Jetty, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.