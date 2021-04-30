Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBPHH Youth of the Year creates safe space for teens

    HI, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2021

    Talon Anderson, son of U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Cecil Anderson, 74th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company, is the 2020 Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Teen Center’s Youth of the Year at JBPHH, Hawaii. Anderson, who is 16 years old, helped create a safe space for teens during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Courtesy photo)

