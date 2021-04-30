Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Travis AFB is delivering life-saving COVID aid to India

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2021

    Photo by Nicholas Pilch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    An Airman from the 660th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron walks beneath a KC-10 Extender April 30, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Airmen assigned to the 660th AMXS maintain, repair and advance Travis AFB’s fleet of KC-10 aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Pilch)

    This work, Travis AFB is delivering life-saving COVID aid to India, by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    Sunrise
    660th AMXS
    60th AMW
    TAFB
    22nd ALS
    TrUSt Travis

