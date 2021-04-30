An Airman from the 660th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron walks beneath a KC-10 Extender April 30, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Airmen assigned to the 660th AMXS maintain, repair and advance Travis AFB’s fleet of KC-10 aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Pilch)
This work, Travis AFB is delivering life-saving COVID aid to India, by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
