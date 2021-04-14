11th MEU ADRD conduct simulated VBSS

PACIFIC OCEAN (April 14, 2021) A U.S. Marine with the All Domain Reconnaissance Detachment, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, observes a simulated target vessel from a UH-1Y Venom during a visit, board, search and seizure exercise, April 14. The Marines and Sailors of the 11th MEU are conducting routine training with the Essex Amphibious Ready Group while underway in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo Cpl. Israel Chincio)

Date Taken: 04.14.2021 Date Posted: 04.30.2021 Photo ID: 6624701