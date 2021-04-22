Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Workforce development fosters mission-ready employees

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2021

    Photo by Ethan Steinquest 

    Fort Campbell Public Affairs Office

    Michelle Ashby, Fort Campbell Sexual Assault Response coordinator, delivers a face-to-face training course on Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention (SHARP) April 22 during a Training Stand Up Day at Wilson Theater. Training Stand Up Days, a streamlined system for delivering the Army’s required training courses. Sessions cover topics such as threat awareness, personal readiness and substance abuse prevention.

