Workforce development fosters mission-ready employees

Michelle Ashby, Fort Campbell Sexual Assault Response coordinator, delivers a face-to-face training course on Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention (SHARP) April 22 during a Training Stand Up Day at Wilson Theater. Training Stand Up Days, a streamlined system for delivering the Army’s required training courses. Sessions cover topics such as threat awareness, personal readiness and substance abuse prevention.

