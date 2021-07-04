Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    52nd EOD takes lead in testing Army’s newest bomb suit

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2021

    Photo by Ethan Steinquest 

    Fort Campbell Public Affairs Office

    Staff Sergeant Cameron Niccum, 744th Ordnance Company, 184th Ordnance Battalion, 52nd Explosive Ordnance Group (Explosive Ordnance Disposal), tests his strength and mobility April 7 while wearing a Next Generation Advanced Bomb Suit during human factors evaluation.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 52nd EOD takes lead in testing Army’s newest bomb suit, by Ethan Steinquest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    52nd EOD takes lead in testing Army&rsquo;s newest bomb suit

    TAGS

    Fort Campbell
    EOD
    Next Generation Advanced Bomb Suit
    NGABS

