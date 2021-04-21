Soldier and Family Readiness Groups Volunteer of the Year Kassie Peterson accepts her award from Brig. Gen. Clair Gill, Deputy Commanding General-Support, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Command Sgt. Maj. Bryan D. Barker, 101st Abn. Div. senior enlisted adviser during a ceremony hosted April 21 in Division Headquarters.
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2021 20:53
|Photo ID:
|6624538
|VIRIN:
|210430-A-N1234-004
|Resolution:
|1769x1172
|Size:
|282.84 KB
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Campbell’s top volunteers honored for their public service, by Ethan Steinquest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Campbell’s top volunteers honored for their public service
LEAVE A COMMENT