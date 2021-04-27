Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    AFMC Virtual Town Hall

    AFMC Virtual Town Hall

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2021

    Photo by Jerry Bynum 

    Air Force Materiel Command

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Stanley C. Cadell, command chief master sergeant of Air Force Materiel Command, answers participant questions and provides information during the virtual AFMC 2021 April Town Hall event April 27, 2021, at Headquarters AFMC, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. Cadell, Gen. Arnold W. Bunch Jr., AFMC commander, and Patricia M. Young, AFMC executive director, provided AFMC military and civilian personnel an opportunity to directly interact and ask mission related questions during the town hall event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jerry R. Bynum)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2021
    Date Posted: 04.30.2021 20:53
    Photo ID: 6624537
    VIRIN: 210427-F-DF991-1028
    Resolution: 7802x5201
    Size: 3.54 MB
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFMC Virtual Town Hall, by Jerry Bynum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Vaccines, telework and more addressed at AFMC Virtual Town Hall

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wright-Patterson Air Force Base
    Air Force Materiel Command
    AFMC leadership
    Town Hall event
    AFMC Town Hall
    Headquarters Air Force Materiel Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT