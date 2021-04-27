AFMC Virtual Town Hall

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Stanley C. Cadell, command chief master sergeant of Air Force Materiel Command, answers participant questions and provides information during the virtual AFMC 2021 April Town Hall event April 27, 2021, at Headquarters AFMC, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. Cadell, Gen. Arnold W. Bunch Jr., AFMC commander, and Patricia M. Young, AFMC executive director, provided AFMC military and civilian personnel an opportunity to directly interact and ask mission related questions during the town hall event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jerry R. Bynum)

