    Fort Campbell campus one-stop-shop for transition services, spouse employment

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2021

    Photo by Stephanie Ingersoll 

    Fort Campbell Public Affairs Office

    Veronica Ashford, Career Skills Program counselor, talks to Sgt. William Slade and Sgt. Ibrahim Kargbo, both assigned to 550th Engineer Detachment, 887th Engineer Support Company, 326th Engineer Battalion, 101st Division Sustainment Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), about career programs April 22 at the new office for the Career Skills Program, 5663 Screaming Eagle Blvd., next door to the Transition Assistance Program.

    Fort Campbell
    Transition Assistance
    Spouse Employment
    Career Skills Program

