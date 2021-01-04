Specialists Cody Stutz and Manuel Heredia, both assigned to 21st Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), take part in training using LVC-IA version 4.0 April 15 outside the Lt. Gen. Harry W.O. Kinnard II Mission Training Complex.
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2021 20:43
|Photo ID:
|6624535
|VIRIN:
|210430-A-N1234-002
|Resolution:
|1769x1172
|Size:
|360.96 KB
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Rak Talon IV features high tech simulation training, by Stephanie Ingersoll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Rak Talon IV features high tech simulation training
LEAVE A COMMENT