    Rak Talon IV features high tech simulation training

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2021

    Photo by Stephanie Ingersoll 

    Fort Campbell Public Affairs Office

    Specialists Cody Stutz and Manuel Heredia, both assigned to 21st Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), take part in training using LVC-IA version 4.0 April 15 outside the Lt. Gen. Harry W.O. Kinnard II Mission Training Complex.

    Date Taken: 04.01.2021
    Date Posted: 04.30.2021 20:43
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rak Talon IV features high tech simulation training, by Stephanie Ingersoll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Campbell
    101st Airborne Division
    Rakkasans
    LVC-IA

