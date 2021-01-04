Soldiers to receive top-level trauma training

Major General Telita Crosland, Deputy Army Surgeon General, the Deputy Commanding General of Operations for the U.S. Army Medical Command and the Chief of the Army Medical Corps, recently tours Vanderbilt University Medical Center with Col. Patrick Birchfield, commander, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital; Col. Kevin Hamilton, commander, 531st Hospital Center, 44th Medical Brigade; and Col. Michael Wissemann, chief nurse. Vanderbilt University Medical Center, or VUMC, is now an official site for U.S. Army Military-Civilian Trauma Team Training, or AMCT3, a move that will help Fort Campbell’s medical personnel achieve the highest standards of care before deployment.

