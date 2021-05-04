Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Col. Dierk Seifert takes command

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2021

    Photo by Shelton Keel 

    505th Command and Control Wing

    Lt. Col. Dierk “McGuirk” Seifert, commander 605th Test and Evaluation Squadron, Detachment 2. Robins Air Force Base, Georgia. Detachment 2 provides persistent Air Combat Command warfighter expertise in E-8C Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System acquisition through seamless full-spectrum test, evaluation and advanced E-8C combat capability enhancement design, test, demonstration, technical order validation, verification, fielding and worldwide sustainment support for the Combat Air Forces. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    This work, Lt. Col. Dierk Seifert takes command, by Shelton Keel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

