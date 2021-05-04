Lt. Col. Dierk Seifert takes command

Lt. Col. Dierk “McGuirk” Seifert, commander 605th Test and Evaluation Squadron, Detachment 2. Robins Air Force Base, Georgia. Detachment 2 provides persistent Air Combat Command warfighter expertise in E-8C Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System acquisition through seamless full-spectrum test, evaluation and advanced E-8C combat capability enhancement design, test, demonstration, technical order validation, verification, fielding and worldwide sustainment support for the Combat Air Forces. (U.S. Air Force photo)
