    Month of the military child

    LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2021

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Shannon Nielsen 

    155th Air Refueling Wing, Nebraska Air National Guard

    Master Sgt. Thomas Butts (left), aircrew flight equipment technician, 155th Operations Support Squadron, poses with his son, Tech. Sgt. Joshua Butts (right), boom operator, 173rd Air Refueling Squadron, as brothers in arms, April 30, 2021, at the Lincoln Air Force base, Nebraska. During the month of April, we honor our members and pay tribute to the month of the military child. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Shannon Nielsen)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Month of the military child, by SMSgt Shannon Nielsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    month of the military child
    155th Air Refueling Wing
    Nebraska Air National Guard

