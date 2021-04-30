Disaster Response

Army Reserve Soldiers from Task Force 76 work through staff processes at the Task Force Headquarters in Salt Lake City, Utah during Exercise Vibrant Response 21. Vibrant Response will train and certify Task Force 76 and its headquarters elements through a command post exercise, based on a simulated chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear incident. Task Force 76 is a deployable reserve component element that, when activated, provides command and control of military response forces. (Official U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brent C. Powell)

