    Disaster Response

    SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brent Powell 

    76th Operational Response Command

    Army Reserve Soldiers from Task Force 76 work through staff processes at the Task Force Headquarters in Salt Lake City, Utah during Exercise Vibrant Response 21. Vibrant Response will train and certify Task Force 76 and its headquarters elements through a command post exercise, based on a simulated chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear incident. Task Force 76 is a deployable reserve component element that, when activated, provides command and control of military response forces. (Official U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brent C. Powell)

    Date Taken: 04.30.2021
    Date Posted: 04.30.2021 16:05
    Location: SALT LAKE CITY, UT, US 
    Task Force 76
    Vibrant Response
    Army Reserve
    TF76
    76th
    VR21

