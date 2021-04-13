Senior Airman Taren Wattier, a ground transportation support operator, receives a Secretary’s Citation by Robert B. Evnen, Nebraska Secretary of State, during a ceremony, April 13, 2021, at the Nebraska National Guard air base in Lincoln. Secretary Citations are given in recognition of exemplary performance. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander D. Schriner)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2021 14:48
|Photo ID:
|6623890
|VIRIN:
|210413-Z-MW698-015
|Resolution:
|6000x3992
|Size:
|8.53 MB
|Location:
|LINCOLN, NE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airman receives award from Secretary of State from work during general and primary elections, by Amn Alexander Schriner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
