    Airman receives award from Secretary of State from work during general and primary elections

    LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2021

    Photo by Airman Alexander Schriner 

    155th Air Refueling Wing, Nebraska Air National Guard

    Senior Airman Taren Wattier, a ground transportation support operator, receives a Secretary’s Citation by Robert B. Evnen, Nebraska Secretary of State, during a ceremony, April 13, 2021, at the Nebraska National Guard air base in Lincoln. Secretary Citations are given in recognition of exemplary performance. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander D. Schriner)

    Date Taken: 04.13.2021
    Location: LINCOLN, NE, US 
    Logistics
    155th ARW
    Nebraska Air National Guard

