Staff Sgt. Madison Horne, commander’s support staff, poses next to her dad, Chief Master Sgt. Jeffery Horne, Nebraska State Command Chief, for Month of the Military Child, April 17, 2021, at Lincoln Air Force Base, Nebraska. April is designated as the Month of the Military Child, which highlights the important roles military children play in the armed forces community. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander D. Schriner)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2021 14:48
|Photo ID:
|6623888
|VIRIN:
|210417-Z-MW698-1100
|Resolution:
|6000x3992
|Size:
|7.11 MB
|Location:
|LINCOLN, NE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Month of the Military Child, by Amn Alexander Schriner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
