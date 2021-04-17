Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Month of the Military Child

    LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2021

    Photo by Airman Alexander Schriner 

    155th Air Refueling Wing, Nebraska Air National Guard

    Staff Sgt. Madison Horne, commander’s support staff, poses next to her dad, Chief Master Sgt. Jeffery Horne, Nebraska State Command Chief, for Month of the Military Child, April 17, 2021, at Lincoln Air Force Base, Nebraska. April is designated as the Month of the Military Child, which highlights the important roles military children play in the armed forces community. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander D. Schriner)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Month of the Military Child, by Amn Alexander Schriner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Military Child
    155th ARW
    Nebraska Air National Guard
    Lincoln Air Force Base

