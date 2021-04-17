Staff Sgt. Madison Horne, commander’s support staff, poses next to her dad, Chief Master Sgt. Jeffery Horne, Nebraska State Command Chief, for Month of the Military Child, April 17, 2021, at Lincoln Air Force Base, Nebraska. April is designated as the Month of the Military Child, which highlights the important roles military children play in the armed forces community. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander D. Schriner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.17.2021 Date Posted: 04.30.2021 14:48 Photo ID: 6623888 VIRIN: 210417-Z-MW698-1100 Resolution: 6000x3992 Size: 7.11 MB Location: LINCOLN, NE, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Month of the Military Child, by Amn Alexander Schriner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.