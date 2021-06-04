Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spartan Soldier Welcomes First Child

    KUWAIT

    04.06.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Task Force Spartan

    U.S. Army Soldier Spc. Aaron Ashcraft, 36th Infantry Division, Task Force Spartan, welcomes his first child into the world remotely while on deployment in Kuwait, April 6, 2021. “It was really great being able to watch the whole delivery on my phone,” said Ashcraft. “The staff at JPS [hospital] were all really helpful and friendly.” Leah Renea Ashcraft was born at 10:35 p.m., April 6, 2021, at John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by U.S. Army Soldier Spc. Aaron Ashcraft, Task Force Spartan)

