Spartan Soldier Welcomes First Child

U.S. Army Soldier Spc. Aaron Ashcraft, 36th Infantry Division, Task Force Spartan, welcomes his first child into the world remotely while on deployment in Kuwait, April 6, 2021. “It was really great being able to watch the whole delivery on my phone,” said Ashcraft. “The staff at JPS [hospital] were all really helpful and friendly.” Leah Renea Ashcraft was born at 10:35 p.m., April 6, 2021, at John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by U.S. Army Soldier Spc. Aaron Ashcraft, Task Force Spartan)

