Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month 2021 at Naval Submarine School

The SUBASE New London Sexual Assault Response Coordinator (SARC) poses with the Naval Submarine School's School's Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) victim advocates in honor of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month. Naval Submarine School is committed year-round to promoting a culture of respect while empowering Sailors to seek support if needed. The Sub School military victim advocates, along with the SUBASE Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Team, are available to support the needs of Sailors 24/7. (U.S. Navy photo by Charles E. Spirtos)

Date Taken: 04.27.2021 Location: NAVAL SUBMARINE BASE NEW LONDON, CT, US by ENS Charles E. Spirtos