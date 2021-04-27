Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month 2021 at Naval Submarine School

    NAVAL SUBMARINE BASE NEW LONDON, CT, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2021

    Photo by Ensign Charles E. Spirtos 

    Naval Submarine School

    The SUBASE New London Sexual Assault Response Coordinator (SARC) poses with the Naval Submarine School's School's Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) victim advocates in honor of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month. Naval Submarine School is committed year-round to promoting a culture of respect while empowering Sailors to seek support if needed. The Sub School military victim advocates, along with the SUBASE Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Team, are available to support the needs of Sailors 24/7. (U.S. Navy photo by Charles E. Spirtos)

    Date Taken: 04.27.2021
    Date Posted: 04.30.2021 03:48
    Photo ID: 6623312
    VIRIN: 210427-N-QX658-2170
    Resolution: 4928x3264
    Size: 2.77 MB
    Location: NAVAL SUBMARINE BASE NEW LONDON, CT, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month 2021 at Naval Submarine School, by ENS Charles E. Spirtos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NETC
    Sexual Assault
    SAPR
    Submarine
    SLC
    SAAPM

