Coast Guard Cutter Eagle sails in Long Island Sound, July 30, 2020. The Eagle has served as a classroom at sea to future Coast Guard officers since 1946, offering an at-sea leadership and professional development experience. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew Thieme)

Date Taken: 07.30.2020
Location: NEW LONDON, CT, US