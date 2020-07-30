Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutter Eagle

    NEW LONDON, CT, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew Thieme 

    U.S. Coast Guard Academy

    Coast Guard Cutter Eagle sails in Long Island Sound, July 30, 2020. The Eagle has served as a classroom at sea to future Coast Guard officers since 1946, offering an at-sea leadership and professional development experience. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew Thieme)

    Date Taken: 07.30.2020
