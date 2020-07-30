Coast Guard Cutter Eagle sails in Long Island Sound, July 30, 2020. The Eagle has served as a classroom at sea to future Coast Guard officers since 1946, offering an at-sea leadership and professional development experience. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew Thieme)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2021 17:40
|Photo ID:
|6622317
|VIRIN:
|200730-G-KU031-1001
|Resolution:
|7930x5289
|Size:
|47.48 MB
|Location:
|NEW LONDON, CT, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Cutter Eagle, by PO3 Matthew Thieme, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT